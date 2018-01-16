Government shutdown looms amid immigration debate

WASHINGTON (WSAV) — The clock is ticking for Congress to reach a deal to keep the government up and running.

The federal government runs out of money Friday night, but any deal to avoid a shutdown will come down to a Congressional compromise.

White House Chief of Staff General John Kelly is set to go to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to try and make a deal, according to Deputy White House Press Secretary Raj Shah.

“We don’t want to shut down the government, undercut our military and our services over issues that don’t have to do with the budget,” Shah explains.

But in addition to those issues, Democrats say protecting 800,000 so-called ‘DREAMers’ from deportation matters a great deal.

If Congress cannot reach a deal on immigration, and a budget, they expect a short-term budget deal that would keep the government up and running after Friday.

The deal would not last for very long — only until mid-March.

Both Democrats and Republicans are already blaming each other for threatening a shutdown. President Trump has said that Democrats are standing in the way of any potential deal.

“If the Democrats really wanted to, they could, but they really sometimes don’t want to,” says Trump.

But Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) says that if the government does shut down, voters will know who to blame.

“It is preventable. The Republican majority is in control of the House and the Senate,” says Sen. Durbin. “They have the White House.”

The showdown is expected to last through the week.