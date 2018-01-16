Governor Deal recommends funding Georgia Southern projects

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – Governor Nathan Deal has recommended to the Georgia General Assembly two Georgia Southern projects to be financed for the 2018 fiscal year budget.

He is asking for $49.9 million in the construction of the new Engineering and Research facility at the Statesboro campus. $4.9 million of that will be a part of the planning and design.

He is also asking for $22 million in construction funding for the new Waters College of Health Professions facility on the Armstrong campus, which is currently under construction. He is also asking for $2.7 million in equipment for it.

This comes as more news for the growing university who recently completed the consolidation with Armstrong State in Savannah on January 1st, making it the fourth largest university in Georgia.

Deals budget plan focuses on “building an educated workforce capable of meeting future job demands.”