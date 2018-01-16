Documentary “Whose Streets” spotlights behind the scenes look of Ferguson Unrest

Savannah — (WSAV)

It’s a chilling, behind the scenes look of the minutes, days and weeks following the death of 18 year old Michael Brown.

It was August of 2014 when Brown was shot several times by a Ferguson, Missouri police officer.

A new documentary that will air in Savannah shows detailed images producers say the media didn’t show.

“It’s a story told literally through the eyes of the people experiencing it. They moved through social media, through Facebook, Twitter. They accessed people in Chicago, and Dallas. They just mobilized,” says Shena Verrett with Girls on Media.

Verrett saw the documentary “Whose Streets” at the Sundance Film Festival and began her own movement to bring it to Savannah.

It will air on Monday, January 15th (Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday) at 5pm at The Stage on Bay. Doors open at 5pm. The show begins at 6pm.

For information on tickets — go to www.savconcerts.com