Community mourns loss of 10-year-old after freak accident

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — A community is remembering a 10-year-old who died Friday, after a freak accident outside his home last Monday. 10-year-old Justin Martin was outside his home with his mother Jalissa Martin.

According to SCMPD, while she was trying to push her car, it jumped forward, trapping Justin underneath. Metro Police and Savannah Fire both responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m.

Martin was taken to memorial health in serious condition where he died from his injuries Friday.

News 3 had a chance to speak to neighbors in the community who shared their memories of Justin. His next door neighbor, Lily Cromartie says, “he use to knock on my door auntie. I be like what Justin. You made some macaroni and cheese. I say boy go home.”

She says, “he loved to ride his bike he love kids. he was good kid, he wasn’t disrespectful, disobedient. he was a yes mam, no sir, well-mannered. smile all the time, all the time.”

Now they are coming together as a family to help with his loss.

“It would be nice if everybody could come out and help out in anyway possible. anything would be appreciated. lets stick together and help each other. it’s a family thing,” Cromartie said.

Many are coming together to help pay for funeral expenses. A benefit will be held January 17, 2018 at the Sweetfield of Eden Church, at 7 p.m.

The investigation is still ongoing.