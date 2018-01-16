Community Corner: Experience art & virtual reality at 2018 Pulse Art + Technology Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga.

If you’re into the art scene, but also enjoy keeping up with the latest technology—The 2018 Pulse Art and Technology Festival combines the best of both worlds!

It begins tomorrow, (Wednesday, January 17th), but the Senior Curator of Education at the Telfair Museums, Mr. Harry DeLorme, visited the studio for today’s Community Corner to talk about this year’s featured exhibition: Radiance.

We also talked about the six different virtual reality experiences that will be available to visitors this week, AQUAPHOBIA and their focus on STEAM education this week with the free film screening of Dream Big: Engineering our World.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview about the festival!

If you want to check out the 2018 Pulse Art + Technology Festival, here are the details:

When: Wednesday, January 17th – Sunday, January 21st

*Free Family day is Saturday, January 20th

Where: Jepson Center, 207 W. York Street

For more information on times and ticket prices, click here.