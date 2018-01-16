City names Pooler Police Chief as SCMPD Interim Chief

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Just weeks after Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Chief Joseph “Jack” Lumpkin announced his resignation, the city has named an Interim Chief.

The City of Savannah announced Pooler Police Chief Mark Revenew as Interim Chief on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Revenew will immediately transition from Chief of Police at the Pooler Police Department to his new role at the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, according to city officials.

He will not be seeking the Police Chief position on a permanent basis, which was a key factor for Savannah City Manager Rob Hernandez.

Hernandez says he wants a selection process that is “pure, fair and as transparent as possible.”

Last April, Revenew announced his retirement from the Pooler Police Department. He expected to leave the department at the end of April.

Revenew has been working in law enforcement for 34 years and has been running the Pooler Police Department for seven years.

News 3 spoke with Pooler Mayor Mike Lamb who says “they picked a great man for the job.”

The Pooler Police Department will begin a nationwide search for a new chief in the next month.

Stay tuned — News 3 will be speaking with Chief Revenew at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.