Where are we in local race relations?

Richard Shinhoster of Savannah has been asked this question many times now in his life. “Are things better now in terms of race relations?”

Shinhoster has lived through segregation and much more, but remains hopeful especially on the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. We talked to him last week about a controversial advertisement that used an African American boy to model a sweatshirt referring to “monkey in the jungle.” Just a few days later, it was reported that President Trump made unflattering comment about immigrants from Haiti and African Countries. While the president later denied he made the remark, some lawmakers said he did while some lawmakers came out in support of the president.

It all serves as a need for more conversation, according to Shinhoster. “”Even though we’re looking at Dr. King’s birthday, there are just so many things we see in our society that just says that still disappoints us – I mean there are laws in place that tell us how we should treat each other but until our hearts have been changed, it’s going to be difficult to see the kind of change we want to see.”

“It’s a matter of us having more of these kinds of conversations and more people bringing up this kind of topic and being willing to discuss it,” he told us.

Shinhoster also indicated that his hope is that racial slurs become as uncomfortable for all Whites as they are for Blacks