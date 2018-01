DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia — A heart-stopping moment is caught on a firefighter’s helmet camera, when a parent tosses his child to rescuers.

A desperate father throws the child to a Dekalb County firefighter. The child was one of several who were thrown from a balcony.

Flames trapped that family, and others, on a third floor, as a massive apartment fire raged near Atlanta on Jan. 3.

Twelve people, eight children among them, suffered minor injuries.