Savannah’s 39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Day Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hundreds of local organizations, schools, churches and businesses bundled up and showed up Monday for the 39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Day Parade.

Each year the MLK Observance Day Association celebrates Dr. King’s life on the national holiday with a parade through downtown Savannah.

The city and surrounding communities line the streets of the city to enjoy the sights and sounds.

Nearly 50 years after Dr. King’s assassination, his life still has a powerful impact on people everywhere.

This year’s theme “Together We Win With Love For Humanity,” serves as a powerful reminder to reflect on Dr. King’s legacy locally and nationally.

Dr. Ann Levett, Savannah-Chatham County Public School Superintendent, and Al Wright, Public Affairs Consultant at Gulfstream, led Savannah’s parade as the 2018 Marshals.

Our live coverage kicked off Monday morning with WSAV’s own Kim Gusby and Ben Katko hosting.

Former Savannah Mayor Otis Johnson joined them as a special guest while Courtney Cole reported on the ground.

Take a look at some of the highlights from this year’s parade below.

One Spirit Dance Academy

Johnson Marching Band / Jenkins NJROTC

Beach Marching Band / First Coast NJROTC

Oglethorpe Charter Marching Band

Jean Ribault NJROTC

Savannah State University

Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club

Jenkins High School Marching Band

Kappa Alpha Psi

Ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha

Islands Color Guard & Marching Band

A.E. Beach High JROTC

Windsor Forest Marching Band

Boy Scouts of America

The Freedom Skaters

Blessings in a Book Bag

Miss Black Georgia US Ambassadors

Georgia Southern University

Savannah High Marching Band

Although the parade has come to an end, the MLK Observance Day Association has more events scheduled through April, wrapping up with the King Memorial Scholarship Awards Program.

Check out the full list of events here.