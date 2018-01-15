NC 9-year-old shot while sleeping in her bed

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WCNC) — A 9-year-old from Statesville is fighting for her life after she was shot early Thursday morning while sleeping in her bed.

Jovan Miller says his young cousin was shot while sleeping in her own bed.

While everyone was asleep, Miller says nearly 50 shots were fired.

“It’s really heartbreaking,” Miller explains. “I don’t think nobody with common sense would shoot up a house knowing children would be in there.”

Neighbors say they heard gunfire around 4:00 a.m.

While the area is known for being a rough neighborhood, Jovan Miller is making a plea for peace.

“Stop, please stop, just stop, just stop,” he says, adding, “Something has to be done.”

Miller says the girl’s father and uncle were also shot but are expected to be okay.

So far there have been no arrests in this case, but police are actively investigating.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the person responsible for shooting the 9-year-old.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Statesville Police at 704-878-3406.