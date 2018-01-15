Georgia Southern campuses march together in MLK parade

SAVANNAH (WSAV) – The annual Martin Luther King Parade is a day of celebration, peace and unity.

“It’s wonderful to celebrate what Martin Luther King paved the way for us to do and that is to unify and to be here to celebrate the rights of all,” says Georgia Southern Armstrong campus student Jalen Shell.

It’s that spirit of unity that brought 400 students from Georgia Southern’s Statesboro, Hinesville and the new Armstrong campus together to march in the parade. Statesboro Student Government President Dylan John says he’s glad to walk side by side with his fellow Eagles.

“I think it is very special, especially with consolidation, this being one of our first events as student bodies to come out and meet up with our fellow brothers and sisters here in Savannah,” says John. With the recent consolidation, Georgia Southern is expected to become the third largest university in Georgia.

The show of unity from the students comes in the face of recent controversies over the merger of Georgia Southern and Armstrong State University. But Chris Curtis, Georgia Southern’s Vice President Armstrong and Liberty Operations, says it’s time for the schools and students to move forward as one.

“The theme is coming together,” says Curtis. “The turnout of students, the enthusiasm of students is strong evidence of this stronger university.”

Although some students continue to wear their Armstrong colors, they all marched under one banner wearing shirts with a message: Still…I Rise.

“The students that you see marching in the parade today are some of the best embodiments of the new Georgia Southern University”

