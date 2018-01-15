Fort Pulaski, other national parks open for free to honor MLK, Jr. Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. — This year marks the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination. To honor MLK, Jr. Day, dozens of nonprofit organizations will commemorate the civil rights leader through service opportunities and free admission to national parks and parades.

The nearly 500 U.S. national parks are open for free in honor of the federal holiday. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is one of four times a year when those that charge entrance fees waive them.

Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park, Georgia – Walk through Dr. King’s neighborhood in Atlanta that influenced his life and visit his birthplace, home, church, and gravesites.

Fort Pulaski National Monument, U.S. Highway 80, is open today without entrance fees. The 2018 entrance fee-free days for Fort Pulaski are:

• January 15: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

• February 11: Georgia History Festival’s Super Museum Sunday

• April 21: First Day of National Park Week (Junior Ranger Day)

• September 22: National Public Lands Day

• November 11: Veterans Day

The National Civil Rights Museum will host “Where Do We Go from Here,” a day of activities which will feature daylong performances, youth-centered programming and a Healthy Community Pavilion. In addition, the Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Commemorative Service will take place at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Dr. Bernice King, the youngest daughter of King and his wife Coretta Scott King, will be the keynote speaker. With this year being the 50th anniversary of King’s assassination, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center in Atlanta and the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis are focusing their programming, initiatives and service efforts around themes of moving forward and determining where we go in the next 50 years.