City ends weekend street sweeping over parking needs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah is implementing a new street sweeping schedule this week, eliminating the Friday and Saturday night clean.

Officials say there has been an increased demand for parking on weekends, and a number of requests and complaints about the street cleaning schedule.

As a result, the city will adopt a Monday through Thursday evening schedule, effective on Tuesday, January 16.

According to city officials, all street signs have been changed to reflect the new street sweeping days and times.

The Savannah City Council approved the amendment to modify the street sweeping schedule in October of last year.

This schedule change aligns with the city’s “Savannah Forward” plan — a focus on the needs of Savannah residents.

