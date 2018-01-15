Amtrak train bound for Savannah crashes in North Carolina

Published:

Nash County, NC — (WSAV)

A pastor and his wife are dead after an Amtrak train bound for Savannah crashed into their car.  It happened Sunday afternoon in Nash County, North Carolina.  Police say the pastor’s wife, who was driving, tried to drive the car around the train arm, as the train approached.

She didn’t make it to the other side in time.

The train pushed the car into a church parking lot damaging other cars.  The train was headed from New York City to Savannah.

The passengers and the crew on board were not injured.

 

 

