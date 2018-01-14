Survivors of rape, domestic violence and murder raise their voices

SAVANNAH, GA- Victims of rape, domestic violence and families who lost their loved ones to murder joined together to “raise our voices.”

“We get up with it, the pain, and we go to bed with the pain. We have it all day long,” said Gwendolyn Wilson, a mother whose son was murdered.

On Saturday, dozens of victims spoke their truth at Armstrong University, sharing their experiences and inspiring others to find purpose after pain.

“I buried the pain, and I had to revisit areas of my life that I needed to refocus on. I had three beautiful daughters that were looking at me, and I had to show them what a strong woman looked like,” said Redina Thorpe Thomas, a victim of domestic violence for more than seven years. Now, she is an activist for change.

“I am the voice that says, ‘no longer allow your pain to hold you hostage.’ I am the voice that says, ‘my brokenness has validated me to do this work’,” said Thomas.

Wilson is also pushing for justice, after losing her son two years ago to hate and vengeance.

“We have laws for reasons, and if everyone went around taking the law in their own hand, I could not imagine the chaos this world would be in,” she said.

Calling for harsher punishment and quicker action, survivors told News 3 they are raising their voices in the hopes that one day, no one will ever say, “me, too.”