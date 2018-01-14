Pet of the Week: Gypsie

It’s now time to meet our Pet of the Week.

Meet Gypsie! She loves long walks around the block and playing with the other doggie boys and love to take her naps. We would definitely consider her a foodie now that she is getting 3 meals a day! No Cats please. She is doing well with children so far. Walks well on a leash.

If you are interested in adopting from One Love Animal Rescue go to www.oneloveanimalresuce.com and fill out the Pre-Adoption Application under the “adopt” tab.

If now is not the time for you to adopt, One Love is always looking for volunteers, fosters, babysitter, etc. Click on the volunteer link under the “support” tab