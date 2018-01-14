Mother mourns the loss of her teenager in Brunswick shooting

BRUNSWICK, GA- A local mother is grieving the loss of her teenage son, wondering what could have led to his murder.

19-year-old James Wooten was visiting a friend’s house one week ago, when police say he was shot in the head. Wooten’s mom, Brandi Vaughn, believes the shooter may have been her son’s friend.

“I don’t know that you can ever get over that. You just learn how to live with it,” Vaughn said.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. at 123 North End Drive. A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Tampering with Evidence and Theft by Taking (firearm). Police are not releasing the juvenile’s name because of his age. Vaughn told News 3 she prays the shooting was an accident.

“He loved everyone. He wanted everyone to be happy,” she said.

The mother of three is currently living at her parent’s house. Vaughn said, she’s avoiding returning home to the place she’d find comfort in.

“I try to keep the door closed when I have had to go there, and that’s the hardest place so far, my house, cause it was just me and him for so long. It was just me and him. Everything reminds me of him.”

Vaughn told News 3, she now wants to celebrate her kid’s life and smile each day the way he would used to.

“I could have the worst day ever at work and come home in the worst mood, and he’d come in and make me laugh, so I just keep trying to remind myself that’d he want me to be happy and get through it,” she said.

James Wooten’s funeral will take place Saturday, January 20th, at 10 a.m.