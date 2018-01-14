Man charged in shooting death of his wife in Richmond Hill

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene of a homicide at the request of the Richmond Hill Police Department.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Richmond Hill Police Department were dispatched to Plantation Apartments, located at 201 Casey Drive in Richmond Hill regarding gunshots. When officers arrived, they found 29 year old Breona Watkins had been shot. EMS responded and transported her to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, GA where she died from her injuries.

Watkins’ husband, Jeremiah Joel Watkins, was arrested by the GBI and charged with her murder. Watkins turned himself in to the Hinesville Police Department and is now being held at the Bryan County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Statesboro office at (912) 871-1121.

 

