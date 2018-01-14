Coastal Empire Wins Inaugural Blitz Border Bowl

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — On a cold and windy January day, the Coastal Empire All-Stars beat the Low County 15-3 in the 1st ever Blitz Border Bowl.

The first half didn’t see a touchdown from either side, as both defenses had a strong showing, especially on the defensive line.

University of Maryland commit Joseph Petrino showed off his leg getting the Coastal Empire on the board with several field goals over 40 yards deep.

In the second half, Coastal Empire head coach Matt LeZotte decided to rely on his ground attack.

Effingham County’s Toot Johnson led the way for the Empire, racking up 105 rushing yards and scored the only touchdown of the game.