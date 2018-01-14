Coastal Empire All Stars Team Preview

Richmond Hill, GA – Coastal Empire head coach Matt LeZotte welcomed a wealth of college bound talent to Wildcat Stadium ahead of the inaugural Blitz Border Bowl. He was able to recruit so much talent but he knew this exhibition game means so much to these players.

“This is a big event. This is a big event for Savannah, for the Low Country and the Coastal Area. To bring attention to these guys and to give them one more opportunity to go out there and play,” said coach LeZotte.

The players that get to wear Blitz Border Bowl Jerseys know this one special opportunity.

“It’s exciting to get to play one more time before you go off to college and get to play with the surrounding area,” said Glynn Academy linebacker Hunter Hall.

“Coming out here with the top talent in the area, the only thing that you’re going to do is compete,” said Jenkins four year starting quarterback Javonte Middleton.

Richmond Hill wide receiver and West Virginia commit Sam James wanted to use this game to his high school career a winning note. The Wildcats fell to Lee County in the first round of the 2017 high school playoffs.

“Our season didn’t really end like we wanted to. So it’s just the chip on my shoulder to go out and compete,” said James.

Jalen De La Fuente, a wide receiver that converted to quarterback his senior year, is still hoping for a college scholarship offer. He believed joining the Coastal Empire All Stars was the best way to learn from the best in the area.

“I thought it was an opportunity to not only get extra film, extra work but to be able to learn from guys who already have more experience than I do,” said De La Fuente.

Some of these players were fierce rivals during the regular season, but a game like this united the players under a 912 area code brotherhood. The 912 brothers had one goal to beat South Carolina.