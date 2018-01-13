Body found in Beaufort County identified as missing man

Beaufort County — (WSAV)

Beaufort County authorities found the body of a man Saturday in a drainage ditch in Burton.

Detectives were searching a wooded area off Parris Island Gateway for 56 year old Hezekiah Donaldson — he had been reported missing on January 6th.

Authorities say the scene investigation revealed no apparent trauma or other indications that foul play was involved in his death.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has scheduled a forensic autopsy to be performed Sunday at the Medical University of South Carolina to aid in determining the cause and manner of Donaldson’s death.

Anyone with information regarding Hezekiah Donaldson’s death is encouraged to contact Corporal Todd Duncan 843-255-3418 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC for those wishing to remain anonymous.

