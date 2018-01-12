UPDATE: Baxley couple sentenced for Qwik Chik assault

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A Baxley couple accused of punching a mother and daughter over cold chicken received their prison sentence Friday.

Video of the attack at a Qwik Chik food stand went viral in mid-June of 2017.

Following a heated discussion over cold food, surveillance video shows Latasha Denise Smith, 28, punching and knocking Qwik Chik owner Jeanette Morris.

Nathaniel Smith, 45, is then seen punching Norris’ 15-year-old daughter, knocking her against a brick wall.

Nathaniel and Latasha Smith plead guilty in December to charges of aggravated battery and cruelty to children.

According to District Attorney Jackie Johnson, Nathaniel Smith has been sentenced to 8 years in prison followed by 7 years of probation for Cruelty to Children.

Latasha Smith will serve two years in prison followed by 8 years of probation for Aggravated Battery.

Johnson says both defendants were ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution and banished from Appling and Jeff Davis counties.

Jeanette Morris and her 15-year-old daughter, were both present at the sentencing and made statements in court.