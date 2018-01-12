Trump denies demeaning remarks against African nations

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — President Trump appears to be denying using a demeaning expletive to refer to Haiti and African countries, but a Democratic senator in the room says it happened and labeled the comments as ‘vile’ and ‘racist.’

Trump is under fire for reportedly using an expletive to describe African nations during a meeting with seven lawmakers discussing immigration.

The president tweeted Friday, insisting “this was not the language used.”

“He said these hate-filled things and he said them repeatedly,” insisted Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL).

Sen. Durbin says the president called for more European immigrants into the country, asking “why do we need more Haitians, take them out.”

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Two Republican Senators, Tom Cotton (AR) and David Purdue (GA), claim they do not recall those comments.

The reported remarks have piqued outrage from Capitol Hill to capitals around the globe.

“That is the perfect definition of racism. That’s all I have to say,” says Wangui Muraguri, a Kenyan Entrepreneur in Nairobi.

On Friday’s agenda is Trump’s first physical exam since he’s taken office. He also proclaimed Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday a federal holiday.

But instead of asking about his health, questions like “Mr. President are you a racist?,” rang throughout the White House.

On Friday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says he remembers what happened and did not deny that the president said those words.

When asked about the comments directly, President Trump had no comment.