UPDATE: Inmate who walked off work detail captured in Effingham

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials have captured an inmate who walked off from work detail early Friday afternoon.

According to Chatham County Sheriff Wilcher, Matthew Lee Laroche, Sr. was captured in Effingham County and is on his way back to the Chatham County Jail.

No further details were made immediately available.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Lee Laroche, Sr. was assigned to work at the CCSO training facility around 12:45 p.m.

Security video shows Laroche getting into a gray, full-sized pickup truck driven by an unidentified white male.

The vehicle was last seen traveling towards Highway 17.

According to Sheriff Wilcher, CCSO, Laroche spoke to his family on the phone the day before. He believes Laroche spoke with his son and daughter to pick him up at the facility.

Sheriff Wilcher says the pick-up truck was loaned from Laroche to his son.

Laroche was last seen in Pooler wearing a black and white striped jail uniform. He is described as a 5’11” white male weighing approximately 260 pounds.

The pick-up truck he was seen driving away in was missing part of the tailgate.

Anyone with information on the inmate’s location is asked to contact CCSO at 912-652-7640 or anonymously at Savannah CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Laroche was being held in the Chatham County Jail on various drug offenses including possession of marijuana, marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of controlled substance. He was also wanted out of Bryan County.

But Sheriff Wilcher is confident Laroche is not a threat to the public.

“I don’t think he’s a risk to the community, he’s just someone who has been coming in and out of jail for a while,” says Sheriff Wilcher.