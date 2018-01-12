Savannah State University honors life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – 55 years ago Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and delivered his now famous “I Have A Dream Speech.”

In it he encourages those listening to “make real the promises of democracy” and with it the abilities to vote freely, engage in the fight for social justice and to do so with “dignity and discipline.”

On Thursday, members of the Savannah State University and surrounding community gathered on campus to take part in carrying on the torch of Dr. King’s legacy for justice and equality.

“We just need to make sure that we hold hands and get together with the people who really care for us. It’s not about the color green, the color blue . We all have the same commonality and the same organs in our body,” Senior Howard Wilson said.

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Observance program and candlelight vigil including student speeches on how Dr. King has personally affected their live. The night also includes performances from a local gospel choir and an address from keynote speaker and Savannah State alum Lieutenant General (Ret.) Walter E. Gaskin, who heard King speak in person when he was visiting Lady’s Island.

After the program, people were invited to light a candle outside and march around part of campus while singing hymns.

The program was hosted in part by the brothers of the local Alpha Phi Alpha Incorporated fraternity, of which Dr. King was a member.

