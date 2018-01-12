Savannah City leaders to discuss marijuana legislation next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s already a hot topic around town, and next week it will be debated by Savannah City leaders — marijuana legislation.

Alderman Van Johnson will introduce an ordinance that would reduce the penalties for marijuana possession.

Under the current law, if anyone is caught by police with any amount of marijuana, they’re probably going to jail.

But, under the proposed city ordinance, if someone is caught with less than an ounce of marijuana, police would issue a citation, a fine, of $150.

News 3 found out people in Savannah have some strong opinions about the issue.

“I think sometimes marijuana can lock up our court systems, but I definitely don’t think it’s acceptable,” says on Savannah resident.

Another disagreeing, “I don’t see anything wrong with it.”

On Thursday, Jan. 18, the council, along with Savannah police officials and city attorneys will weigh the pros and cons of the proposed marijuana legislation.

The public will have the opportunity to give their opinions about the issue before the council votes.