Our Hometown: Registration underway for MLK Institute for Community and Social Change

Want to create change in your community?

Here’s your chance to develop and hone an Action Plan to bring about resources, peace and unity.

Registration is now underway for the MLK Institute for Community and Social Change.

The institute is based on a 2.5 day agenda that includes workshops, small group sessions, and a closing luncheon featuring First District Alderman Van Johnson as the guest speaker.

The event takes place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 9-10 on the  Armstrong Campus of Georgia Southern University.

The cost is $20 per person.

Click here for more information or to register.:  www.mlkingsavannah.com.

