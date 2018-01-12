Inmate escapes from courthouse window, steals truck

UNION, S.C. (WSAV) — Police are looking for an Upstate inmate who escaped from custody Friday by jumping from the second floor of a courthouse.

Brent Tyson Austin, a South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) inmate, was last seen wearing a black and white striped Union County Jail uniform, according to SCDC.

The uniform has ‘UNION CO JAIL’ written on the back with red letters.

SCDC says Austin stole a 2000 Dodge Dakota shortly after noon on Friday. He is believed to be traveling in the stolen vehicle with the tag GWT 404.

The vehicle reportedly has the word ‘Intimidator’ written in red letters across the front windshield.

If seen, officials urge you to contact 911 immediately.

According to The Union Times, Austin was charged last summer with the distribution of methamphetamine within a half mile of a school and resisting arrest.

Story info: SCDC, WSPA, WYFF