Hilton Head council votes to ban plastic bags

By Published: Updated:

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The first plastic bag ban in the Lowcountry has been passed — and it won’t be the last.

Council members in Hilton Head voted this week to ban plastic bags at stores on the island.

“These are really harmful for our local wildlife. They chock and suffocate sea turtles and entangle sea and shore birds,” explains Rikki Parker with the Coastal Conservation League. “The Ocean Conservancy calls them the second most harmful type of debris that we see, so this is a great victory for our local environment.”

The Beaufort County Council is set to follow their lead. A vote to ban bags in Bluffton, Beaufort and Port Royal is expected to happen next week.

Once approved, the ban would go into effect eight months after the vote.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s