GSU police investigate armed robbery near Armstrong campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Campus police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday night near Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus.

Georgia Southern University (GSU) officials say a man committed an armed robbery around 10:40 p.m. at the Domino’s Pizza across from the campus on Abercorn Street.

Officials initially believed the suspect fled towards the campus, and a ‘shelter in place’ advisement was established while police searched the campus.

An ‘Eagle Alert’ regarding the advisement was issued on Twitter at 11:05 p.m.

According to GSU, the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department advised campus police that the suspect fled toward Middle Ground Road, away from the campus.

The ‘shelter in place’ advisement was lifted shortly after 11:30 p.m., according to Georgia Southern’s ‘Eagle Alert’ on Twitter.

The armed robbery suspect is described as a black male with a slender build.

The university asks anyone with information regarding the incident or subject to contact campus police at 912-334-3333.

“What’s crazy is Armstrong students didn’t even get this alert. Huge miss,” says Twitter user Jeremy Ford.

The university has since advised updating ‘Eagle Alert! Emergency Messaging System’ contact information at georgiasouthern.edu/eaglealert.

“In the event of an actual emergency, you would be given brief details and directed to visit georgiasouthern.edu/alert/ for more information and instructions,” GSU posted on Facebook.