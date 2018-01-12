Gearing up for the Savannah Book Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Attention book-lovers! The 11th Annual Savannah Book Festival is just a few weeks away.
Over 40 authors will be sharing their stories. Most events are free and open to the public, but tickets are required for the headliners.
On Thursday, Feb. 15 Diana Gabaldon will be holding the opening address at 6 p.m. at the Trustees Theater. Lisa Ko will host the keynote address on Friday, Feb. 16 — 6 p.m. at the Trustees Theater as well.
Jodi Picoult will be closing out the festival on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Trustees Theater.
Unfortunately, tickets have sold out for the opening and closing events, but tickets for Ko’s keynote address on Friday are still available.
Good news — Festival Saturday Author Presentations are free and open to anyone. They are subject to a first come, first served basis, so festival officials suggest allowing for extra time to line up for your favorite author.
Saturday’s schedule is as follows; venues are around Telfair, Wright and Chippewa squares:
9:00 a.m. to 9:55 a.m.
- Robert Latiff – Trinity United Methodist Church
- Floyd Abrams – Jepson-Neises Auditorium
- Patricia Lockwood – Lutheran Church Sanctuary
- Karen Robards – Baptist Church Sanctuary
- Cherise Wolas – Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
- Douglas Preston – The Savannah Theatre
10:10 a.m. to 11:05 a.m.
- Brian Curtis – Trinity United Methodist Church
- Paula Wallace – Jepson-Neises Auditorium
- Attica Locke – Lutheran Church Sanctuary
- Stanley Bing – Baptist Church Sanctuary
- Danya Kukafka – Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
- Catherine Coulter – The Savannah Theatre
11:20 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Scott Shapiro – Trinity United Methodist Church
- John T. Edge – Jepson-Neises Auditorium
- Sally Mott Freeman – Lutheran Church Sanctuary
- Victor LaValle – Baptist Church Sanctuary
- Brendan Matthews – Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
- J.A. Lance – The Savannah Theatre
12:30 p.m. to 1:25 p.m.
- Celeste Headlee – Trinity United Methodist Church
- Daren Wang – Jepson-Neises Auditorium
- Chloe Benjamin – Lutheran Church Sanctuary
- Michael Tolkin – Baptist Church Sanctuary
- Christina Kelly – Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
- Rickey Smiley – The Savannah Theatre
1:40 p.m. to 2:35 p.m.
- David Enrich – Trinity United Methodist Church
- Jennifer Bergstrom – Jepson-Neises Auditorium
- Jamie Ford – Lutheran Church Sanctuary
- Leigh Montville – Baptist Church Sanctuary
- Katie Kitamura – Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
- Joe Hill – The Savannah Theatre
2:50 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Deanne Stillman – Trinity United Methodist Church
- Doug Stanton – Jepson-Neises Auditorium
- Roseanne Montillo – Lutheran Church Sanctuary
- Reza Farazmand – Baptist Church Sanctuary
- Tayari Jones – Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
- Ben Coes – The Savannah Theatre
4:00 p.m. to 4:55 p.m.
- Ben Blum – Trinity United Methodist Church
- Daniel Golden – Jepson-Neises Auditorium
- Richard Thomas – Lutheran Church Sanctuary
- Elise Hooper – Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
- Tom Perrotta – The Savannah Theatre
Click or tap here for a pdf version of Saturday’s schedule.
For additional information on the 2018 Savannah Book Festival, visit here.