Gearing up for the Savannah Book Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Attention book-lovers! The 11th Annual Savannah Book Festival is just a few weeks away.

Over 40 authors will be sharing their stories. Most events are free and open to the public, but tickets are required for the headliners.

On Thursday, Feb. 15 Diana Gabaldon will be holding the opening address at 6 p.m. at the Trustees Theater. Lisa Ko will host the keynote address on Friday, Feb. 16 — 6 p.m. at the Trustees Theater as well.

Jodi Picoult will be closing out the festival on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Trustees Theater.

Unfortunately, tickets have sold out for the opening and closing events, but tickets for Ko’s keynote address on Friday are still available.

Good news — Festival Saturday Author Presentations are free and open to anyone. They are subject to a first come, first served basis, so festival officials suggest allowing for extra time to line up for your favorite author.

Saturday’s schedule is as follows; venues are around Telfair, Wright and Chippewa squares:

9:00 a.m. to 9:55 a.m.

Robert Latiff – Trinity United Methodist Church

Floyd Abrams – Jepson-Neises Auditorium

Patricia Lockwood – Lutheran Church Sanctuary

Karen Robards – Baptist Church Sanctuary

Cherise Wolas – Baptist Church Fellowship Hall

Douglas Preston – The Savannah Theatre

10:10 a.m. to 11:05 a.m.

Brian Curtis – Trinity United Methodist Church

Paula Wallace – Jepson-Neises Auditorium

Attica Locke – Lutheran Church Sanctuary

Stanley Bing – Baptist Church Sanctuary

Danya Kukafka – Baptist Church Fellowship Hall

Catherine Coulter – The Savannah Theatre

11:20 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Scott Shapiro – Trinity United Methodist Church

John T. Edge – Jepson-Neises Auditorium

Sally Mott Freeman – Lutheran Church Sanctuary

Victor LaValle – Baptist Church Sanctuary

Brendan Matthews – Baptist Church Fellowship Hall

J.A. Lance – The Savannah Theatre

12:30 p.m. to 1:25 p.m.

Celeste Headlee – Trinity United Methodist Church

Daren Wang – Jepson-Neises Auditorium

Chloe Benjamin – Lutheran Church Sanctuary

Michael Tolkin – Baptist Church Sanctuary

Christina Kelly – Baptist Church Fellowship Hall

Rickey Smiley – The Savannah Theatre

1:40 p.m. to 2:35 p.m.

David Enrich – Trinity United Methodist Church

Jennifer Bergstrom – Jepson-Neises Auditorium

Jamie Ford – Lutheran Church Sanctuary

Leigh Montville – Baptist Church Sanctuary

Katie Kitamura – Baptist Church Fellowship Hall

Joe Hill – The Savannah Theatre

2:50 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Deanne Stillman – Trinity United Methodist Church

Doug Stanton – Jepson-Neises Auditorium

Roseanne Montillo – Lutheran Church Sanctuary

Reza Farazmand – Baptist Church Sanctuary

Tayari Jones – Baptist Church Fellowship Hall

Ben Coes – The Savannah Theatre

4:00 p.m. to 4:55 p.m.

Ben Blum – Trinity United Methodist Church

Daniel Golden – Jepson-Neises Auditorium

Richard Thomas – Lutheran Church Sanctuary

Elise Hooper – Baptist Church Fellowship Hall

Tom Perrotta – The Savannah Theatre

Click or tap here for a pdf version of Saturday’s schedule.

For additional information on the 2018 Savannah Book Festival, visit here.