DEVELOPING: Pedestrian struck by tractor on Ogeechee Road

Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a tractor.

According to IAFF Savannah, a man was struck with a backhoe while crossing Ogeechee Road.

Firefighters from the Savannah Fire E6 team responded and were able to render aid until EMS arrived.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with injuries, according to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.

No word on the extent of his injuries.

Metro’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the accident in the 3700 block of Ogeechee Road.

This story is developing. Stay with News 3 for updates.

