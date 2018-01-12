DEVELOPING: 3 displaced in Augusta Avenue house fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three people are without a home after a fire early Friday morning.

Just before 5:00 a.m. Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Officers arrived at the “fully engulfed structure” on Augusta Avenue.

According to SCMPD, officers kicked down the door and saved one man who was inside.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for what IAFF574 Savannah calls “life-threatening injuries.” Police say he sustained burn injuries.

Two others living in the home made it out on their own.

Savannah Fire doused an early morning blaze at 1102 Augusta Ave. @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/e5vn46WsRH — savannahfire (@savannahfire) January 12, 2018

“I am so proud of the bravery our officers showed today,” said Downtown Precinct Captain Cary Hill in a news release. “Danger was all around them, and they still did what they had to do to save a life. That’s what officers do.”

Firefighters with Savannah Fire responded to the scene this morning. No word on what caused the fire.

This story is developing. Stay with News 3 for further details.