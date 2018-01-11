Statesboro Police weigh in on cyberbullying

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Social media keeps us all connected, but sometimes those connections can become threatening.

While some use Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat to share positive moments in their lives, some take it a step too far by posting threats.

Last year more than 52 percent of young people reported being harassed online, according to NoBullying.com

So what should you do if you suddenly become a victim? Statesboro Police say to not react too hastily.

“There are some people who can just ignore that stuff and then there are people who really take it to heart,” says Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead.

But if threats continue, that’s when police should get involved.

If you feel you need help with cyberbullying, here are some resources available to you.