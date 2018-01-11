SSU hosts MLK, Jr. Observance Day Program, Candlelight Vigil

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Students and staff at Savannah State University are inviting the public to join them on Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. for their Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Day Program and Candlelight Vigil.

The program will be held in the Savannah Ballroom of the King-Frazier Student Center. Guest speaker will be Lieutenant General Walter E. Gaskin, Retired.

The candlelight vigil on Alexis Circle will immediately follow. The event is free and open to the public.
Share your stories with #SSUMLK

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s