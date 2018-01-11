SSU hosts MLK, Jr. Observance Day Program, Candlelight Vigil

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Students and staff at Savannah State University are inviting the public to join them on Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. for their Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Day Program and Candlelight Vigil.

The program will be held in the Savannah Ballroom of the King-Frazier Student Center. Guest speaker will be Lieutenant General Walter E. Gaskin, Retired.

The candlelight vigil on Alexis Circle will immediately follow. The event is free and open to the public.

Share your stories with #SSUMLK