Our Hometown: Dancing through the Decades fundraiser to benefit Savannah Black Heritage Festival

It’s time to get down for a great cause!

A favorite community events returns this weekend — the Savannah Black Heritage Festival presents its 7th annual “Dancing through the Decades” fundraiser—Friday, January 12, from 8 pm to midnight at the Savannah Civic Center.

Come bust a move to music from the 60’s 70’s 80’s and 90’s.

Awards will be given for the best dancers for each decade, best line dancers, and best dressed.

Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased at both Carver State Bank locations and Lester’s Florist.

Proceeds will benefit the Savannah Black Heritage Festival.

For more information, call: (912) 358-4309. Click here to see the full schedule of events.

