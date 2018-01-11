MLK Day Parade to impact downtown parking, traffic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ahead of the MLK Day Parade, Metro police will be implementing several road closures and ‘no parking’ zones.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department (SCMPD) has detailed staging and disband areas where strict parking restrictions will be enforced.

“Familiarize yourself with this and hear this warning,” SCMPD tweeted. “Last parade, 70 vehicles were towed from the route.”

‘No parking’ zones will go into effect along the parade route, starting at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15 until the parade ends. The following streets will be closed:

North side of Harris Street from East Broad to Price

Both sides of Macon Street from East Broad to Price

South side of Charlton Street from East Broad to Price

South side of Jones Street from East Broad to Price

North side of Taylor Street from East Broad to Price

North side of Gordon Street from East Broad to Price

North Side of Gaston Street from East Broad to Price

South side of Hartridge Street from East Broad to Price

South side of Huntington Street from East Broad to Price

North side of Nicoll Street from East Broad to Price

North side of Hall Street from East Broad to Price

Both sides of East Broad Street from Gwinnett to Oglethorpe

Both sides of Oglethorpe Avenue from East Broad to Price

Both sides of Price Street from Oglethorpe to Broughton

Both Sides of Broughton Street from East Broad to MLK Jr.

Both sides of MLK Jr. Blvd. from Broughton to Anderson

According to SCMPD, the parade route will begin closing to traffic around 9:45 a.m. and will reopen in stages as the parade clears. But SCMPD says, “roads may close earlier due to public safety needs.

In addition, a staging area (marked in orange on the map) will be closed at 6:00 a.m. on Monday. Parking will be permitted on one side of side streets along East Broad Street. The other side will be used for parade staging.

A disband area (marked in red on the map) will have ‘no parking zones.’

Please note: Northbound traffic will be turned east towards Forsyth at Gwinnett Street. SCMPD says no traffic will be allowed west towards I-16 at this location due to the parade.

Visit the Savannah-Chatham Police Department website here for any additional concerns.

‘No parking’ signs will be displayed accordingly, and have police have already started posting them.

Keep an eye out – no one wants to be towed!