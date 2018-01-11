Local organizations to host voter registration, education forum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local organizations are coming together in an effort to encourage voter registration and education.

The campaign kicks off January 17 with a two-hour forum that is open to the public.

Training will be held in Savannah State’s Student Union Ballroom from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Representatives from the ACLU, League of Women Voters and Chatham County Board of Elections will be in attendance to discuss voter rights, suppression and registration.

This event is open to the public, but you need to register before Friday, January 12.

To do so, visit Step Up Savannah’s website, email akopp@stepupsavannah.org or call 912-232-6747.