Full Schedule: 29th Annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival

Related Coverage Community Corner: What you need to know about the 2018 Savannah Black Heritage Festival

29th Annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival: Feb. 1–18, 2018

Presented by Savannah State University and the City of Savannah

“Celebrating the Dynamics of Cultures and Shared Experiences”

ANY CHANGES WITH PERFORMERS, DATES, TIMES, AND LOCATIONS WILL BE POSTED AT www.savannahblackheritagefestival.com or Call 912-358-4309

A Majority of festival performances and activities are free and open to the public.

NEW: A $5 All-day admission fee bracelet on Grand Festival Day, Feb. 10, (Age 16 years & older). Free admission for SSU Students with ID.

*Events, dates, times, performers and locations are subject to change.

Feb 1-28. Live Oak Public Libraries celebrate Black History Month. Go to www.liveoakpl.org for full schedule of events and branch locations.

Feb 1-28. Savannah African Art Museum (SAAM). Exhibition of 1000-plus objects from 22 countries and over 130 West and Central African Cultures. Open Thursday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free Admission. Guided tours available. 111 East 34th St. Call 912-421-8168.

Feb 1-2. 76th National Freedom Day Observance. Two days of activities celebrating day of recognition initiated by Richard R. Wright, former slave and 1st President of Savannah State University, to commemorate President Abraham Lincoln’s signing the resolution proposing the 13th Constitutional Amendment to outlaw Slavery. WHCJ-FM 90.3 will broadcast students reading the radio speeches delivered by President Wright as part of the 29th Annual National African American Read-In Day. Presented by Savannah State University Student Affairs Office, The Wright Choice Initiative Mentoring Program. Call 912-358-3147 for a full schedule of events.

Feb 1 at 6 p.m. 17th Annual New Beginning Art Exhibit Opening & Reception Sponsored by the Savannah (GA) Chapter of The Links, Inc. Gallery S.P.A.C.E., 9 West Henry St. Feb 5-28 . Exhibit moves to the Savannah – Hilton Head International Airport, March 5-31 ,

Feb 1. 6:30 p.m. at Savannah State University, Jordan Bldg., Torian Auditorium. Public Conversation with Debbie Blunden-Diggs, Artistic Director, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Dayton, OH. Pre-curser to the Feb. 2 premiere dance performance. Presented in part by Gulfstream, Georgia Power and Carver State Bank.

Feb 2, 11 a.m. 17th Annual School Day Extravaganza featuring the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, for students grades 4–9. Reservations required. Public schools call: 912-395-5530; Home-schools & private schools call: 912-358-4309. Curriculum Guide at www.savannahblackheritagefestival.com. Presented in part by Gulfstream, Georgia Power and Carver State Bank

Feb 2, 7:30 p.m. at Savannah Civic Center, Johnny Mercer Theater, 301 Oglethorpe Ave. The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company. Free admission. Open Seating. TICKETS ARE NOT REQUIRED. Unclaimed VIP seats released 10 minutes prior to curtain call. For info : 912-358-4309, or www.savannahblackheritagefestival.com, . Presentation of 2018 Honorees : Thomi Dawson, Mattie Johnson, Barbara Magwood, Ivy Richardson, Julia Sheffield, and Drs. Patricia Harris and Betty Mitchell. Presented in part by Gulfstream, Georgia Power and Carver State Bank.

Feb 3, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Community Dance Workshop and Master Class by the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company. Savannah State University , Wilcox-Wiley Gym. CALL: 912-358-4309 for Reservations.

Feb 3, 11 a.m. Youth Leadership Session. “Continuing the Legacy of W.W. Law.” The Earl Shinholster Youth Leadership Institute. Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum, 460 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Youth Groups, Call 912-232-2626 for information.

Feb 3, 1 p.m. Memorial Wreath-laying at Rousakis Plaza, River Street; Franklin Square; and Emmet Park. (Simultaneously). African-American Monument , Haitian Monument , War II & Viet Nam Memorials. Presented in part by Lester’s Florist.

Feb 4, 3 p.m., at Butler Presbyterian Church, 603 Victory Drive. “Celebrating the Music of Black Composers – A Recital,” featuring the Savannah State University Voice Program and Chorus members of Beach, Johnson, Groves, Jenkins and Savannah High Schools. Presented by Savannah State University Department of Fine Arts, Humanities and Wellness.

Feb 5-10. Bright Star Children’s Touring Theatre –Closed presentations in Savannah- Chatham County Schools. Dramatic productions include “The Game Show of Life; FrankenSTEM; Freedom Songs: The Music of Black History; and Yes, and…Improvisational Lessons for Life.” Presented by Savannah Chatham County Public Schools, Gulfstream, Georgia Power, and AmeriGroup.

Feb 5, 6:30 p.m. at Lithway Baptist Church, 2335 Thunderbolt Rd. Bright Star Theatre presents “Freedom Songs: The Music of Black History.” Open to the Public.

Feb 6, 11 a.m. at Elmore Theatre, King-Frazier Complex, Savannah State University. “The Low Country and Gullah-Geechee Culture.” A presentation by Dr. Cornelius St. Mark, Savannah State University Assoc. Professor, Social and Behavioral Sciences. Open to the Public.

Feb 6, 5:00 p.m. Bright Star Theatre presents “Freedom Songs: The Music of Black History.” Tatumville Neighborhood Center, 333 Coleman St. Presented by Gulfstream, Georgia Power, and AmeriGroup. Open to the Public.

Feb 7, 6 p.m. “The Low Country and Gullah-Geechee Culture.” 2nd presentation by Dr. Cornelius St. Mark. Presented by and held at St. Philip AME Church, 613 MLK, Jr. Blvd. Open to the Public.

Feb 7, 6:30 p.m. Bright Star Theatre presents “Choices: The Game Show of Life.” Moses Jackson Center, 1410 Richards St. Presented by Gulfstream, Georgia Power, and AmeriGroup. Open to the Public.

Feb 8, 6:30 p.m. W. W. Law Lecture featuring artist Paul Stephen Benjamin, BA, MA, discussing the concepts and themes surrounding his exhibition at The Telfair, “Reinterpreting the Sounds of Blackness.” Presented by The Telfair Museums. Jepson Center, 207 W. York St.

Feb 9, 4:00 p.m. Bright Star Theatre presents “Choices: The Game Show of Life.” Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, 510 East Charlton St. Presented by Gulfstream, Georgia Power & AmeriGroup

Feb 10, 8:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. GRAND FESTIVAL DAY

NEW – $5 All-Day Admission Fee Bracelet – (Age 16 and older). Free admission for SSU Students with ID. Savannah Civic Center, 301 Oglethorpe Ave. An array of family-oriented activities ending with a star-studded concert.

8:30 a.m. WALK GEORGIA . Health walk to promote a healthy Georgia. Check-in, Registration, Warm-up and Walk begins at the Civic Center. Sponsored by “Walk Georgia,” University of Georgia Extension Chatham County and WellCare of SE Georgia. Pre-Registration Encouraged. Call : 912-652-7981, or go to ugaextension.com/chatham.

. Health walk to promote a healthy Georgia. Check-in, Registration, Warm-up and Walk begins at the Civic Center. Sponsored by “Walk Georgia,” University of Georgia Extension Chatham County and WellCare of SE Georgia. or go to ugaextension.com/chatham. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Annual Adult Health Fair. Screenings, exercise demonstrations, line-dancing and more. Sponsored by WellCare of Georgia, and St. Joseph’s/Candler Health Systems. 1 st Floor Lobby

Screenings, exercise demonstrations, line-dancing and more. Sponsored by WellCare of Georgia, and St. Joseph’s/Candler Health Systems. 11:00 – 12:00 noon. 7 th Annual Youth Health Exercise Program. “Help Your Body Get Its Move On,” an intergenerational approach . Aerobics Line-Dancing designed and taught by Senior and Youth teams to engage the young and young-at-heart in a fun and rhythmic activity Sponsored by WellCare of Georgia, St. Joseph’s /Candler Health Systems Smart Seniors and SCCPSS LineDance Teams . Ballroom, 3 rd Floor

11 a..m.-12:30 p.m. “Be the Difference: A Courageous Conversation about Parenthood.” . A forum for parents, and youth ages 0 – 19. Facilitators will include School System and Neighborhood Association Leaders to address accountability and impact of the “Village” (parent-school-neighborhood) in a child’s life. Free Admission. Call 912- 713-3554 for information and reservations, or go to com .

12:30 -1:30 P.M. WellCare of GA engages adults in a special health session. Ballroom, 3 rd Floor

1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Savannah Stars with Magic Marc. Performances by Savannah E.S . Stars ; and Magic Show. Mason Room (1 st Floor)

1 p.m. & 2:15 p.m (2 Sessions).“YES and…Improvisational Lessons for Life” interactive improvisational workshop for high school students with in-depth Q & A conversations about careers in the entertainment business. Limited enrollment for each session Call 912-358-4309 for Reservations. Presented by Gulfstream, Georgia Power & AmeriGroup

interactive improvisational workshop for high school students with in-depth Q & A conversations about careers in the entertainment business. Presented by Gulfstream, Georgia Power & AmeriGroup 1-2:30 p.m. Local Authors Corner . Self-published local authors discuss challenges/successes with writing, publishing and marketing book sales . (2 nd Floor).

. Self-published local authors discuss challenges/successes with writing, publishing and marketing book sales 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. CRAFTS VILLAGE (2 nd Floor Lobby ) ~~ 6 CRAFTS ~~ LIMITED ENROLLMENT. May include , but not limited to: Doll-making, Mask-making, Jewelry-making, Drum-making, Basket-making, Flower-making, Wallet Crafts. INDIVIDUAL & GROUP RESERVATIONS REQUIRED FOR EACH CRAFTS SESSION. 25 – 30 LIMIT per class! Call : 912-358-3370 or Go to savannahblkheritagetours.com

Doll-making, Mask-making, Jewelry-making, Drum-making, Basket-making, Flower-making, Wallet Crafts. 3:30 p.m. Grand Festival Day Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony launches local performances with host, Magic Marc. M. L. King, Jr. Arena

launches local performances with host, Magic Marc. 4:30 p.m. Annual Youth Talent Extravaganza. Featuring local youth talent, & Young Authors from the DEEP Center, the “Line Dancing Seniors.” Sponsored by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Savannah Alumnae Chapter

7– 9 p.m. Live concert begins featuring Winners of Y.E.S. Talent Showcase; local artist Laiken Love; and Headline performance by American Idol’s La’ Porsha Renae

Feb 11, 3 p.m. Formal Exhibition Opening Reception & Co-Lecture. “The Parallel between Ulysses Davis and Richard Law – A Diversity of the Arts”. Exhibition of Ulysses Davis’ complete collection, and a Co-lecture about his life by Dr. Peggy Blood, international artist and professor of Fine Arts, and Richard Law, local artist and professional Barber. A second exhibition will feature paintings by Richard Law. Presented by the King-Tisdell Cottage Foundation. Free admission. For Group Tours, Feb 11 – Mar 11, Call 912-335-8868, or go to savannahblkheritagetours.com Beach Institute African American Cultural Center, 502 East Harris St.

Feb 11, 5:30 p.m. Annual Gospel Concert. Featuring Le’Andria Johnson, a BET Sunday Best winner. Opening performances by the SSU Wesleyan and Georgia Southern/ASU Gospel choirs. Presented in part by Overcoming by Faith Ministries and LifeLink of Georgia. Overcoming by Faith Ministries, 9700 Middleground Rd.

Feb 12, 5 p.m. A Dream Realized: A Celebration of the Life, Poetry and Dreams of Langston Hughes: A program of tribute to commemorate the 118th Birthday of Langston Hughes, a prolific Harlem Renaissance Poet, and featuring Lillian Grant-Baptiste and the Young Men of Honor . W.W. Law Regional Center, 900 East Bolton St.

Feb 12, 8 p.m. “Poets Respond to Race.” Following shootings of unarmed Black men, the Charleston 9, and removal of the Confederate Flag from the South Carolina State House, white and black poets, Al Black and Len Lawson, united to address race and diversity in America through poetry readings and open conversation forums. Presented by Georgia Southern Office of Multi-Cultural Affairs, Armstrong Campus. Ogeechee Theatre, GSU Armstrong Campus. Open to the Public.

Feb 13, 12 Noon. “Poets Respond to Race” (See description above). Presented by Georgia Southern Office of Multi-Cultural Affairs, Armstrong Campus. Ogeechee Theatre, GSU Armstrong Campus. Open to the Public.

Feb. 13, 7 p.m. Annual Future of Jazz Concert and Tribute to the Late Ben Tucker. Featuring local and regional young jazz vocalists and instrumentalists. Presented in part by the Jewish Educational Alliance and Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant. Jewish Educational Alliance, 5111 Abercorn St.

Feb 14, 11 a.m. “Poets Respond to Race” (See description above). Presented by SSU Center for Leadership Lecture Series and the Asa Gordon Library. Savannah State University, Asa Gordon Library, 2nd Floor. Open to the Public.

Feb 14, 6:30 p.m. “Poets Respond to Race.” Poets, Al Black and Len Lawson, unite to address race and diversity in America through poetry readings, followed by a “tough” open discussion, including Savannah community leaders. Presented by SSU Center for Leadership Lecture Series. First Congregational Church. 421 Habersham St. Open to the Public.

Feb 15, 8 p.m., SSU Players by the Sea presents Two One-act plays: “Contribution” by Ted Shine & “Day of Absence” by Douglas Turner Ward. Reservations required for this one-night free performance. Email: walkert@savannahstate.edu. Savannah State University, Kennedy Fine Arts Theatre.

Feb 16, Dance Workshop – Closed Session for Johnson High School Dance Students highlighting creative choreography centered around Afro-modern dance techniques. Presented/conducted by Savannah State University’s Obsidian’ Dance Repertory’s Big Brother/Big Sister Dance Mentorship Program.

Feb 17, 3-5 p.m. Film Documentary, “In Tune, The Ben Tucker Story.” The story of the life of legendary Jazz Icon and Community Leader Ben Tucker, and the history of Jazz in Savannah. Presented by Friends of Ben, Inc. Hosted by St. John Baptist Church, The Mighty Fortress. 522-28 Hartridge Street. Free admission – all ages.

Feb 18, 5:30 p.m. “Still I Rise: The Resilience and Power of Our Story.” Master Storyteller Lillian Grant-Baptiste and the Choir of Historic First African Baptist of East Savannah will portray how storytelling, music and folklore have been used as tools of resistance and reconciliation throughout African American history. First African Baptist Church of East Savannah, 402 Treat Ave.

SBHF Marketing Partners present:

Jan – May 2018, Art Exhibition. Carrie Weems’ “Sea Islands Series” (Photography). The Telfair Museums, Jepson Center, 207 W. York St.

Feb. Art Exhibition. A deFINE ART Event presented by SCAD Museum of Art. Open to the public. Walter O. Evans Center for African American Studies, SCAD Museum of Art, 601 Turner Blvd. For information go to www.scadmoa.org.

Feb 22 – 23, 67th Annual Southern Regional Press Institute at Savannah State University. A two-day mass media conference for college students & media workshops for elementary, middle and high school students. For information: 912.358.3378; holmesn@savannahstate.edu or franklinr@savannahstate.edu; Website: ssusrpi.com.

Feb 25, 4:00 p.m. W.W. Law, Civil Rights and the NAACP. Experience the influence of W.W. Law on the monthly Mass Meetings during the height of the Civil Rights Movement. Presented by the NAACP-Savannah Branch. LOCATION TBA. Call 912-233-4161