Blood Shortage: Severe cold weather hampers blood donations nationwide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) –A blood shortage is causing issues nationwide. The Red Cross says winter is usually a slow time for blood donors because of hectic holiday schedules and cold and flu season, but recent severe weather and the bitter cold snap have forced at least 200 blood drives to cancel so far this year.

Accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients as well as people receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all require blood to help save their lives.

Here is how you can donate blood in your community:

Savannah Donor Centers: 25 Tibet Avenue and 714 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Click Here to Schedule a Blood Donation Appointment at These Locations

Or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Lowcountry locations:

North Charleston

Lowcountry SC Chapter

2424-A City Hall Lane

North Charleston, SC 29406

843-764-2323

Follow us on Facebook

Bluffton

Palmetto Service Center

21 Brendan Lane

Bluffton, SC 29910

843-757-7437

Georgetown

Georgetown Office

104 Screven Street

Georgetown, SC 29440