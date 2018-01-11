Bananas home opener versus Bacon sells out

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas have officially sold out their opening game, roughly five months ahead of time.

The home opener will be held May 31 against their new rivals – The Macon Bacon.

This is the team’s 33rd consecutive sellout.

The banana-bacon rivalry has received a lot of buzz since the Macon team announced their name last year.

A food fight, of sorts, has broken out on social media – including a protest video featuring an adorable pig named ‘Chunk.’

Though the rivalry may have had a hand in the opening night sell out, it isn’t unusual for Bananas games to fill up quickly.

A word of advice from our WSAV Sports crew – buy your tickets now, if you haven’t already. Weekend games typically sell out before the season even starts.

