Author to tell Hernandez story on CBS

Lakana Published:

BOSTON (AP) Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez’s life and death will be the subject of a one-hour special episode of “48 Hours” to be broadcast on Jan. 20.

The CBS program will be told by best-selling author James Patterson, who is writing a book about Hernandez.

Once one of the top players in the NFL, Hernandez was convicted for the murder of Odin Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fianc�e. Hernandez hanged himself at the age of 27 in the Massachusetts prison cell where he was serving a life sentence. After his death, he was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which can cause depression and violent mood swings.

Patterson calls it “the most fascinating, complicated and troubling crime story of our times.”

The book “All-American Murder” is due out Jan. 22.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s