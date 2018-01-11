3ID to deploy to Korea in spring; deployment marks first since Korean War

FORT STEWART, Ga. — According to Fort Stewart officials, the 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, will deploy this spring to the Republic of Korea to support the United States’ commitment to United States Forces Korea.

“The Raider Brigade has a proud history of answering the nation’s call and recently completed a rigorous training cycle with a rotation to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.” said Colonel Mike Adams, Brigade Commander. “We are trained and ready to perform our mission as a combat-ready force supporting vital theater operational requirements.”

The Raider Brigade will replace the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division from Fort Hood, Texas. The regular nine-month rotation to “The Land of the Morning Calm” marks the first time a brigade from 3rd Infantry Division has deployed to Korea since the Korean War.