‘We need the wall’ Trump says immigration deal must include border funding

WASHINGTON (WSAV) — President Trump says any immigration deal he signs must include full funding for his promised border wall.

Late Tuesday a federal judge in California temporarily blocked the President’s effort to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

The judge also said the administration must begin taking DACA renewal applications again.

DACA protects undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children from deportation.

The Trump Administration planned to end the program in March, but some are still hoping to save the initiative.

President Trump met with Democratic and Republican lawmakers on Tuesday to discuss the fate of nearly 800,000 DACA participants who would be forced to leave the country if a deal cannot be reached.

Georgia Senator David Purdue was in that meeting and says he is cautiously optimistic about a solution — but notes it will take hard work.

“I don’t think it’s going to take long to get it done if we just lock ourselves in a room and make it happen,” Sen. Purdue says.

Democrats say they also want a solution, but believe Dreamers shouldn’t be used as a negotiating tool.

President Trump says he is all for DACA, but he also wants to crack down on illegal immigration.

“We need the wall,” Trump says, adding, “without the wall it all doesn’t work.