Video: Florida woman flees sinking home

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was told to leave her home after she heard a loud cracking sound inside the house Tuesday night.

Authorities say there is sinking at the home, with cracks in the walls and the pool.

Firefighters with Palm Harbor Fire Rescue spent the overnight hours monitoring the situation and say the home has sunk about five inches since they arrived Tuesday night. The house is blocked off to keep people out.

The baseboards on the walls inside the home have started to separate, there are cracks on the outside of the home, and there is a large crack in the pool that is currently leaking water into the ground, adding to the situation.

Crews are not able to determine what is causing the cracking and sinking, it could possibly be a sinkhole or organic material settling underneath the house.

Crews will evacuate neighbors if cracks start to spread into the yard and the sides of the house.

“I have noticed when I mow the lawn in between our houses that there is an area that feels spongy. I’m concerned,” said neighbor Steve Berg.