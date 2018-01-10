Statesboro’s Blue Mile getting upgrades

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – Changes may soon be coming to the Blue Mile, the stretch of road connecting downtown Statesboro to Georgia Southern University.

“I think its fantastic to look at a sort of forgotten corridor of downtown and bring positive attention to it,” says Shane Alabi-Isama of the Smoque Pit.

He and other business owners say the historic road, filled with restaurants and stores, needs a face lift. So last spring, when Statesboro won third place and one million dollars in the America’s Best Communities contest, many were thrilled with the possibilities and changes that could happen.

“I think it’s a great idea to throw some of that into the renovation and up keep of our roads and public services such as sidewalks and some things of that nature.”

Statesboro mayor Jonathan McCollar says upgrades to side walks and roads are just the beginning. He plans to implement many of the promises from his campaign such as unemployment and poverty prevention.

“It should be a destination place,” said McCollar. “And the destination place is going to include new jobs, it is going to be a place where we are building in a multitude of housing ranging from lower-income all the way up to the higher end of housing.”

But Alabi-Isama says there is something else they need to upgrade.

“I would absolutely love to see more parking,” says Alabi-Isama. “We would love to see maybe some parking co-ops between businesses during off-peak hours.”

According to mayor McCollar, all plans will be reviewed by both city council and the Blue Mile Committee. In addition to the upgrades, they would like to build a dog park and an amphitheater. They hope to see changes over the next three years.