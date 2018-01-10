Slideshow: Winter storm 2018 wrap-up

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Early in the day on Jan. 3, 2018, freezing rain began shutting down roads and bridges across southeast Georgia. As the winter storm headed up to the Lowcountry, snow began falling and many people in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry experienced their first snow. Viewers from Vidalia to Bluffton sent us their snow photos–hundreds of photos were submitted to us! And, we’ve put those together into a slideshow to document the wintry event. Take a look!

Snow in Georgia, Lowcountry on Jan. 3, 2018 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Jeff Davis County Johnson Corner snow day Jordan Family Kensington Park Lake Mayer Lake Mayer Lele Chisolm from Richmond Hill Ludowici Magnolia Park Marlow Georgia Metter Ga Midtown Savannah Midway Ga. Okatie, SC Richmond Hill, GA Richmond Hill, GA Ridgeland, SC Ridgeland, SC Ridgeland, SC Ridgeland, SC Savannah Quarters Savannah snow Shrimper in snow in Savannah Skiing in Bloomingdale Snow day in Guyton Snow day in Bluffton SC Snow day in Guyton Snow day in Hinesville Snow day in Statesboro Snow day on Hilton Head Island Snow duck in Effingham Snow in Downtown Statesboro Snow in Ellabell Snow in Garden City Snow in Garden City Snow in New Branch Snow in Okatie SC Snow in Richmond Hill Snow in Ridgeland, SC Snow in Rincon Snow in Rincon Snow on Tybee Island Snowfall on White Bluff Snowing in Pooler Snowing in Rincon South end of Tybee Island Southern sleds Statesboro Statesboro Statesboro Sugars first snow Sunset at Berwick Sunset in SunCity Taliyah Chisolm of Richmond Hill Truman Parkway being cleared Vidalia, Ga. Windsor Forest Windsor Forest Yemassee, SC Long County Snow near South Effingham High Snow in the Highlands in Pooler Snow in Statesboro Snow in Statesboro Snow in Springfield Snow in Springfield from Angela Snow in Ridgeland SC snow in Guyton Bad traffic at Rio Road and Abercorn Grandson's first snow in Valdosta, Ga. Glennville from Cris Bartlett Garden City snow Eden, Ga Home Depot parking lot in Pooler Hinesville, GA Hilton Head Hilton Head Harbor RV resort Hilton Head Harbor RV resort Hilton Head beach Hilton Head Hilton Head Guyton Guyton Glennville GA Forsyth Park First snow Failkville Ellabell GA Effingham County snow Downtown Statesboro downtown Savannah downtown Savannah Dock in Lady's Island Daisy, GA. College of Charston students' snow pineapple Cleo the Great Dane in Bluffton, SC Bluffton,SC Bluffton,SC Bluffton,SC Bluffton,SC Bloomingdale, GA Beaufort, SC Baxley,GA Ashleigh in Richmond Hill Alston, Ga