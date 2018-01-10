Slideshow: Winter storm 2018 wrap-up

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Early in the day on Jan. 3, 2018, freezing rain began shutting down roads and bridges across southeast Georgia. As the winter storm headed up to the Lowcountry, snow began falling and many people in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry experienced their first snow. Viewers from Vidalia to Bluffton sent us their snow photos–hundreds of photos were submitted to us! And, we’ve put those together into a slideshow to document the wintry event. Take a look!

Snow in Georgia, Lowcountry on Jan. 3, 2018

