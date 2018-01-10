Slideshow: Winter storm 2018 wrap-up

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Early in the day on Jan. 3, 2018, freezing rain began shutting down roads and bridges across southeast Georgia. As the winter storm headed up to the Lowcountry, snow began falling and many people in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry experienced their first snow. Viewers from Vidalia to Bluffton sent us their snow photos–hundreds of photos were submitted to us! And, we’ve put those together into a slideshow to document the wintry event. Take a look!
Snow in Georgia, Lowcountry on Jan. 3, 2018
Snow in Georgia, Lowcountry on Jan. 3, 2018 x
Latest Galleries
-
Jonathan McCollar sworn in as mayor
-
Lowcountry students pack holiday meal bags
-
‘Cuddle watch’ for baby Axel
-
Josh Reddick visits his elementary school
-
Josh Reddick visits his elementary school
-
Josh Reddick visits his elementary school
-
Josh Reddick visits his elementary school
-
Surveillance photos of missing Florida teen and coach
-
Surveillance photos of missing Florida teen and coach
-
Cuyler-Brownsville wanted suspects