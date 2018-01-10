Our Hometown: Be The Change Savannah Youth Summit

This weekend, one organization hopes to make a difference in our community by encouraging young people to be the change they want to see.

Registration is underway for the Be The Change Savannah Youth Summit 2018.

The FREE event takes place Saturday, January 13, from 9 am to 3 pm at Hodge Elementary School on Clinch Street.

Kids ages 11 to 16 are encouraged to attend.

Be the Change is a volunteer-driven youth advocacy group working to ensure every young person matters by building resources to inspire, educate, organize, and advocate for them.

The summit will include interactive discussions, workshops entertainment, and more.

Rev. Bernice King, daughter of the late civil right leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be there to deliver opening remarks.

Chatham County Commissioner Jay Jones is the keynote speaker.

Breakfast and lunch will also be provided.

To sign up or for more information, visit: bethechangesav.com

 

