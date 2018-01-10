ONLY ON 3: CNT creates ‘Clean Room’ for fentanyl investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fentanyl is a highly addictive drug that can kill you in an instant — even if you aren’t the person using it.

It’s a drug more powerful than most users and dealers know, and its led to hundreds of deaths nationwide in the last year alone.

But now, the Savannah-Chatham Counter Narcotics Team (CNT) has a new way to protect agents handling the drug.

CNT has created a “clean room” with a protected shielded cabinet for testing of fentanyl and other drugs. This keeps fumes and inhalants from reaching agents trying to do their jobs.

“When they start working they can lower the shield, plenty of room to work inside all the fumes all the inhalants go straight up,” said Lt. George Gundich with CNT.

Gundich says that testing used to go on out in the open, next to the CNT lunchroom.

“While the testing was done over there products were moved over here,” said Gundich, “Which now we exposed this area and that area — where it becomes someplace that people will come and eat their lunch.”

The room contains everything agents need to test all drugs to see if they contain fentanyl.

The shielded cabinet inside the clean room only cost $2500. Otherwise, it will run on just the price of testing materials and changing filters periodically.