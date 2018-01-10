Michigan mother, boyfriend accused in death of 4-year-old caught in Georgia

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan mother and her boyfriend have been caught in southeastern Georgia by U.S. Marshals in connection with the New Year’s Day death of her 4-year-old daughter.

Police in Sumpter Township, Michigan, say in a release that 24-year-old Candice Diaz and 28-year-old Brad Fields were arrested Tuesday afternoon as they drove near Lake Park, southeast of Valdosta, on I-75.

Diaz and Fields were being sought on murder, child abuse and torture charges.

Authorities in Michigan say officers responding to a 911 call found Gabrielle Barrett Jan. 1 with severe burns in a Sumpter Township trailer home, southwest of Detroit. She was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital.

A medical examiner later ruled her death a homicide with evidence of traumatic injuries.